Barriers broken, inspirational Aseel Al-Hamad wants more girls dreaming of racing

At a time when women in her country were not even allowed to drive, Saudi Arabia’s Aseel Al-Hamad had what must have seemed like an impossible dream of racing in Formula 1.

Considering the way she has since broken down barriers ever since, it should come as no surprise then that she did whatever it took to realise that dream – and the journey she has been on since is a quite remarkable one.

An interior design engineer by profession, Al-Hamad went ahead to purchase a car and subsequently took things even further by enrolling in overseas courses to learn how to race.

Fittingly, when Saudi Arabia lifted the female driving ban in 2018, Al-Hamad performed a celebratory lap in a Formula 1 car at the French Grand Prix.

With Al-Hamad now a board member of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation – the first female to ever be appointed – the landscape in her country and the wider region is surely and perhaps not slowly changing.

And while, for all her accomplishments, she might just have not been born in the correct era to fulfil her dream of racing in F1, the future looks exceedingly bright for the next generation of girls who might share the ambitions a young Al-Hamad had.

“When I look back, I don’t see myself as having achieved something,” she told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview.

“I see myself as a young woman who loved cars and racing and tried to get close to the industry. I see myself as a person who was a fan and decided to take it further and give it a try as an experience on the racetrack.

“And this experience made me decide to go further for more experiences to develop my skills and racing.

“I believe because I decided to follow my passion and dreams, and at a time when women [in Saudi Arabia] were not able to drive, it was too early to actually see a woman from my religion on a racetrack. That’s why today I am like a pioneer or figurehead in women’s motorsport.

“I’m honoured to be called all these titles because my journey wasn’t easy and this is an opportunity to remind girls about my story and tell them if in my case it was possible, how about theirs?

“Now they have everything… support from the government, support from the sports authority – if it was possible for me, it’s ten times more possible for them.

“Maybe I couldn’t become a professional racer and compete at big international events because of my situation, and my role today is to remind them of my journey and tell them to start early.”

Al-Hamad was speaking to FOX Sports Asia on the eve of the 2019 F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where she was part of a “Women in Tech” panel sharing their stories at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit organised by Acronis, a cyber protection company with headquarters in Singapore and Switzerland.

While today’s Al-Hamad is at the forefront of promoting more women in motorsports, how did a young Al-Hamad even fall in love with the industry in the first place?

“I remember this very well,” she explained, as her expression of fierce passion while talking about supporting aspiring female racers was immediately replaced by the most whimsical of grins. “If only you could see me smile when I hear the ‘vroom-ing’ sound from a car.

“I love cars, engines, speed… I love the thrill of it. I just feel happiness and my body’s filled with adrenaline so it’s like Disneyland for me to attend an F1 race or to drive on a race track.

“I started very young, I suppose just like other men and women who are into motorsport, and I remember very well when I used to be present at racetracks in Saudi Arabia or even car showrooms, [people] are looking at me thinking ‘what are you doing here?’

“But that didn’t stop me from buying my own car in 2011, parking it in Dubai and travelling every two to three weeks just to drive it.

“Sometimes there are circumstances that do not support you, but you need to always find a way to get close to what you love.”

Stressing a need to start the exposure at a young age, Al-Hamad believes more can still be done at grassroots level to prevent girls from thinking that “maybe this sport only belongs to the boys”.

At the panel, she was sat alongside some equally impressive women in motorsport in Claire Williams (deputy team principal of ROKiT Williams Racing), Susie Wolff (team principal of Venturi Racing and who the first woman in 22 years to participate in an F1 race weekend back in 2014) and Jamie Chadwick (champion of the inaugural all-female W Series and currently signed on to Williams as a development driver).

A fantastic evening with our friends @Acronis last night, discussing women in motorsport ♀️ #CyberFitSummit #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/fyuHYn7GDj — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) November 29, 2019

Acknowledging that there already are amazing female professionals holding leading positions in motorsports such as the abovementioned trio, Al-Hamad looked on in admiration while her peers spoke but also more than held her own when it was her turn to address the audience.

The constant message she stressed upon was for girls to not only keep dreaming but to dream big but, as Al-Hamad knows better than most, there will still be trials and tribulations ahead.

So what advice does she have regarding the journey that lies ahead for the next Saudi Arabian female aspiring to race in F1?

“Accept failure as you would success – because life is not easy,” she added. “And I did go through failure and moments where I felt like giving up, but the most important thing is to stand up after you fall.

“The first time you fail is always going to be the hardest but if you can stand that day, you’re not going to feel failure in the future.

“Keep pushing, it’s not easy but the more you fight the bigger the prize, this is what I always tell them.”