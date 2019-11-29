Williams already excited for 2020 with Russell, Latifi lineup

The 2019 Formula 1 season may only be ending this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams is already looking forward to next year.

On Thursday, ahead of the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Williams team confirmed that the outgoing Robert Kubica will be replaced by current reserve driver Nicholas Latifi for 2020.

The announcement means that all the grid for next season has been completed with no more seats available, with Canadian Latifi joining George Russell in a youthful but potentially exciting lineup.

Latifi ‘extremely happy’ to be driving for Williams in 2020

And, while this season has been a trying one for the Williams team, their deputy team principal believes there is reason to be optimistic for the near future.

“I’m very excited about our line-up and really pleased we managed to secure Nicholas Latifi,” Williams told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview ahead of the weekend’s race on Thursday.

“And, obviously, George is on a longer-term contract with us so he’ll be remaining in the team next year.

“I think the pair of them makes for an exciting line-up – really great talent that has come up through the ranks and proved themselves, and deserve the graduation up into Formula 1.”

While this could be the start of exciting times, Williams was under no illusions that next season could still deliver Russell and Latifi their fair share of trials and tribulations.

“I don’t think they can underestimate the challenge,” she added. “George has certainly had a frustrating year with a lot of challenges but he’s dealt with them admirably.

“And what we were looking for filling that second race seat was somebody that could mirror how George has reacted to the circumstances in which he finds himself.

“Nicholas certainly has the maturity to do that. He’s a few years older at 24 but he’s also worked with the team this year as well, so he knows how things are working.

“And I think that really takes him one step forward next year ahead of a rookie that [might have been] coming to us, or another driver that’s been in the paddock for many years.

“Nicholas has that slight advantage – he knows our team, he’s driven our car and he’s part of the development journey that we’re on at the moment.”

Williams was speaking to FOX Sports Asia in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of “Women in Tech”, a gala reception hosted by the Acronis Cyber Foundation, where she was part of a guest panel that also featured Venturi Racing team principal Susie Wolff, Williams development driver Jamie Chadwick, and Aseel Al-Hamad – the first female board member of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation.

The Williams team have long been an advocate for increased involvement of women in the world of motorsport and were the last team to feature a female driver – Wolff from 2012 to 2015.

When asked what advice she would give to young girls with dreams of racing around a Formula 1 circuit as a career?

“Hard work pays off,” responded Williams. “Perserverance, resilience – it’s a tough industry and, to get to the top of your game, you’ve got to work really hard.

“You’ve got to start young as kids these days are karting from the age of four or five; you’ve got to get in at the grassroots level and then track your progress and make sure teams are tracking your progress.

“But, really for me, it’s the hard work that will pay off for them in the end.”