Red Bull and Honda extend partnership to 2021

Red Bull have extended their contract with engine supplier Honda to cover the 2021 Formula One season.

The Japanese company had already been committed to supplying Red Bull and sister team Toro Rosso for next year.

Honda will now also work with the teams for the first year after F1’s new technical regulations come in and are reportedly still in talks over the prospect of continuing the partnership beyond 2021.

“We’ll be #PoweredbyHonda in 2021! The team are delighted to confirm that we have extended our partnership to use Honda Hybrid power,” Red Bull confirmed via their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Honda joined up with Toro Rosso in 2018 and Red Bull in 2019 after a troubled first three years back in F1 with McLaren.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has delivered three race wins this year – in Austria, Germany and Brazil, where Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly came second.

The Brazil win moved Verstappen up to third in the driver standings behind world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who is second.

Red Bull are third in the constructor standings, behind Mercedes and Ferrari, ahead of this weekend’s final grand prix in Abu Dhabi.