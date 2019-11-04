Nico Rosberg congratulates former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for sixth F1 crown

Lewis Hamilton notched up his sixth F1 World Championship after finishing second at the Circuit of the Americas, and was hailed for the achievement by his former teammate at Mercedes in Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg pipped Hamilton to the 2016 World Championship, and knows all about the gruelling F1 calendar, retiring soon after he won the title that year.

Rosberg took to Twitter to write a heartfelt note for his long time friend and rival.

“Karting together who would have thought that we’d both be F1 world champion one day,” he wrote.

“And you? You’ve achieved it for the sixth time – on your way to becoming the GOAT. Impressive!

“My greatest respect – enjoy these moments and celebrate. Well deserved.”

Karting together who would have thought that we’d both be #F1 world champion one day. And you? You’ve achieved it for the sixth time – on your way to becoming the GOAT. Impressive! My greatest respect – enjoy these moments and celebrate. Well deserved, @LewisHamilton 👍 #USGP — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) November 3, 2019

“I need to really say – we saw all of Lewis’ class today,” Rosberg said on Sky Sports.

“He took the strategy into his own hands and made it a better strategy than the team gave him.

“Of course, it’s a completely deserved sixth title, in amazing fashion.”