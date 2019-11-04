WATCH: Sebastian Vettel makes special visit to congratulate Lewis Hamilton for F1 Championship win

Lewis Hamilton clinched the Formula One (F1) World Championship after he finished second in an eventful race at the United States Grand Prix in Texas, and Sebastian Vettel ensured he was one of those who congratulated his rival for a stunning victory.

A broken rear suspension forced Vettel to become the first retirement of the US Grand Prix, and it might have been easy for the German to cut a sorry figure and lock himself in a room, but that clearly wasn’t the case.

After all was said and done, the four time World Champion paid a special visit to the cool-down room where Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were stationed following the race. Take a look.

Sebastian Vettel is such a good sport! He just came up to the cool-down room to congratulate Lewis Hamilton on his 6th #Formula1 world championship.#F1 #USGP #USGrandprix pic.twitter.com/nuRZWJTwSx — Sascha Pallenberg 潘賞世 (@sascha_p) November 3, 2019

Vettel with a touch of class and also a small tribute to the man he has battled so intensely for a few years in his Ferrari, but simply did not have enough to offer in the end.

This marks the sixth F1 crown for Lewis Hamilton, who is now just one World Championship shy of Michael Schumacher’s stunning seven world titles.