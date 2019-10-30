The United States Grand Prix has been a happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton, who is edging ever closer to a sixth Formula One title.

Lewis Hamilton will again go looking for a sixth Formula One title at the United States Grand Prix this week.

The Briton won in Mexico last time out but could not finish far enough ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to clinch the drivers’ championship.

However, Hamilton needs only to finish eighth or better to celebrate in Austin, while he will be handed the title regardless of his finish if Bottas fails to win.

Hamilton has had championship success in the United States before, as we learn with this week’s F1 numbers, courtesy of Opta.

2 – Hamilton could become the first driver to claim the title in the United States twice. Jack Brabham (1959), Jochen Rindt (1970), Emerson Fittipaldi (1974) and Hamilton (2015) have all celebrated Stateside previously.

6 – Hamilton has the most wins in the United States and is just one pole away from Ayrton Senna’s record of five at this event.

10 – The defending champion has 10 race wins this season, putting him just one short of his best career haul of 11 in a campaign (2014 and 2018).

17 – Hamilton, like Michael Schumacher, has 17 career victories in the Americas, meaning he could take the outright record this weekend.

– All seven previous winners in Austin have started from the front row, with three of them on pole.

3 – Mercedes have won the past three races (Hamilton in Russia and Mexico, Bottas in Japan) without starting from pole – their best ever such run.

9 – Only one driver has ever claimed more pole positions in a season without winning the title than Charles Leclerc’s seven so far. That was Ronnie Peterson’s nine in 1973. Leclerc, who is tied with Juan Pablo Montoya in 2002, has also contributed five of six consecutive Ferrari poles – one short of their all-time record run.

100 – Max Verstappen will race his 100th grand prix – as will Carlos Sainz.

8 – The United States Grand Prix has had eight different circuits – the most in F1 history – while Austin will host the race for the eighth time. Only Watkins Glen (15) has hosted this event more often.