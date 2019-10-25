Renault opt against challenging Suzuka disqualification

Renault do not agree with the stewards’ verdict that they breached sporting regulations in Suzuka, but they will not challenge the ruling.

Renault’s disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix will not be overturned after the French team opted against launching an appeal.

Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg were stripped of sixth and 10th place respectively in Suzuka after they were alleged to have used an illegal braking aid.

Racing Point lodged a protest over what was deemed to be a breach of the sporting and technical regulations in the FIA International Sporting Code.

FIA stewards came to the conclusion that Renault’s brake bias system on the cars was not pre-set, but it did constitute a driver aid and sporting regulations were breached.

Renault do not agree with the verdict but will not take the matter any further, stating they did not wish to engage further in “sterile debate”.

“We regret the stewards’ decision and, in particular, the severity of the sanction applied. In our opinion, the penalty is not proportionate to any benefit the drivers derived, especially when used within the context of a system confirmed fully legal and innovative,” a team statement said.

“It is also inconsistent with previous sanctions for similar breaches, as acknowledged by the stewards in their decision, but expressed without further argumentation.

“However, since we have no new evidence to bring other than that already produced to demonstrate the legality of our system, we do not wish to invest further time and effort in a sterile debate in front of the International Court of Appeal concerning the subjective appreciation, and therefore sanction, related to an aid that reduces the driver workload without enhancing the performance of the car.

“We have therefore decided not to appeal the stewards’ decision.

“Formula One will always be an arena for the relentless search for the slightest possible opportunities for competitive advantage. It is what we have always done and will continue to do, albeit with stronger internal processes before innovative solutions are brought on track.”