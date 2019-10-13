WATCH: Charles Leclerc collides with Max Verstappen on opening lap of F1 Japanese GP

It was a truly horrendous start for Ferrari at the Formula One (F1) Japanese Grand Prix, even though Sebastian Vettel fought on and finished second in the end.

On the very first lap, pole-sitter Vettel appeared to have a false start, though no penalty came his way, and allowed Valtteri Bottas from third on the grid to take an early lead.

Ferrari’s problems were compounded soon after, as Charles Leclerc made significant contact with Max Verstappen, who was trying to get his own advantage after a poor start from the Scuderia.

However, Leclerc refused to let the Dutchman past, and it resulted in the two touching, and Verstappen spinning off track.

Significant floor damage was recorded on the Red Bull, while Leclerc had front wing damage, causing the latter to change his front while Verstappen was forced to retire altogether.

Take a look at what went down below.

F1 Japanese GP: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc collide on first lap

A furious Verstappen later could not believe that there was no penalty handed to Leclerc for the accident, but the FIA race stewards decided to investigate the incident only after the race was done.

As it turned out, Leclerc fought back and finished the race in sixth place, while Bottas took victory, resulting in a sixth consecutive Constructors’ Championship win for Mercedes.