Fans hail Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes win F1 Constructors’ Championship

Mercedes have won the Formula One (F1) Constructors’ Championship after Valtteri Bottas took victory in the Japanese Grand Prix and Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Despite starting on pole, Sebastian Vettel had a disastrous start to his race, allowing Bottas to take the lead and never look back. A collision with Max Verstappen caused Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari to fall behind too, causing serious concerns for the Scuderia team.

In the end, Bottas won, Vettel finished second and just about managed to hold off a raging Hamilton. The party will start in the Mercedes garage now though, as they win their sixth consecutive Constructors’ title, and fans congratulated them for it.

Congrats lads, should’ve had a 1-2 though. — Jack Dappo (@X5Dappo) October 13, 2019

fantastic race for both of the silver arrows — Jack McClelland (@jacmccl) October 13, 2019

GET IN THERE #BESTTEAM CHAMPIONS!!

SO BRILLIANTLY DESERVED!!

And you know the drivers title is coming he again too, one way or another 😊

Its always a great day to be a Mercedes fan but today, wow!!

Love you guys!!! ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ — Mr Bash 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@MartinBashforth) October 13, 2019