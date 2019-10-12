FIFA, Monopoly and craft modelling were just some of the ways F1 drivers spent their rare time off at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Typhoon Hagibis put paid to Saturday’s qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix so the stars of Formula One found diverse ways to fill their unscheduled time off.
The tropical storm, the biggest in Japan this year, has caused havoc with the Rugby World Cup schedule and also forced a reshuffle for Formula One.
Just what would the stars of the grid do to pass the hours in such circumstances?
Red Bull Star Max Verstappen and Racing Point’s Sergio Perez opted for the classic FIFA console game – proving a competitive spirit burns strong even out of the car!
#F1FA pic.twitter.com/fxQmE6tqV0
— SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) October 12, 2019
SPY: Bad weather closes school. All around your mate’s place for an afternoon of FIFA! #RBspy #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/UCcaZ9BYyb
— Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 12, 2019
All the essentials for a day stuck in the hotel!
Who’s up for a game of Monopoly? pic.twitter.com/9GKqmvTYv2
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 12, 2019
With rugby big on the agenda in Japan at the moment, we decided to put #RK88 & #GR63’s knowledge of the sport to the test…with mixed results #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/5CsDm5lnsf
— ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) October 12, 2019
Getting there boys https://t.co/wpQ5HeBoRp pic.twitter.com/MKfOTLp6AN
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) October 12, 2019
Can @SChecoPerez & @Lance_Stroll unleash their inner Picasso?
Time to get arty with some Japanese calligraphy! #MakeItCount #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/XRXi47J0GH
— SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) October 12, 2019
We’ve spent our Typhoon day learning about haiku, a traditional Japanese poem consisting of three short lines that do not rhyme.
Line 5 syllables
Line 7 syllables
Line 5 syllables
Hit us with your best McLaren haiku! pic.twitter.com/S7CTnb4nFu
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 12, 2019
It’s sushi time, and one driver is a lot more excited than the other…
Watch Carlos and Lando take on Japanese food https://t.co/wyKYxHYQd0 pic.twitter.com/h9cGWpMISm
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 12, 2019
Waiting for Sunday like.. #VB77 #F1 #JapaneseGP #typhoon@MercedesAMGF1
@JanErikOlin pic.twitter.com/wVWx74egon
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) October 12, 2019