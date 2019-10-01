Ferrari chief blasts Charles Leclerc for comments regarding Sebastian Vettel

Charles Leclerc was left fuming during the Russian Grand Prix after he was not allowed to pass ahead by Sebastian Vettel. The youngster, as a result, finished the race in the third position, throwing away his pole advantage. Leclerc let his anger out on the team radio and has since been reprimanded by Ferrari boss, Mattia Binotto.

Ferrari chief Mattia Benotto has blasted Charles Leclerc for his comments on the team radio, following a short disagreement with teammate Sebastian Vettel. The Monegasque gave up his position to Vettel early in the race but failed to receive it back later, leading to his outrage.

Binotto, meanwhile, has stated that things such as these should not be said on the radio.

“I think there are some things that should not be said on the radio because at the end it would not have changed our decision, or it will only somehow increase the excitement of the race itself,” said Binotto to Channel 4. (via Express)

“There are times to say something and times not to say.

“I think in that respect he knows that he has to learn and the fact that he apologised means he understood.”

Nevertheless, Leclerc still trails both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in the Drivers Standings.