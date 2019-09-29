Max Verstappen hints at becoming Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 teammate

Lewis Hamilton may be comfortably leading the Formula One (F1) World Championship, but the Russian Grand Prix promises to be a challenging race weekend for the Brit.

Perhaps Hamilton’s pace in a Mercedes could be coupled with some more firepower alongside him, considering Valtteri Bottas has been consistent, but not necessarily the quickest Silver Arrow thus far.

So fans have been calling for Red Bull star Max Verstappen to ditch the Austrian team, and join forces with Hamilton at Mercedes, an offer that the Dutchman hasn’t declined.

“Over the years, Lewis hasn’t had the strongest teammates,” Verstappen revealed to The Telegraph.

“If you have the right car you can beat everyone.

“Lewis is an amazing driver, and one of the best to have raced in Formula One.

“But he has also had the best car, and when you have the dominant car, the only one you are really fighting is your teammate.”

That little hint that he wants to possibly join Mercedes in the future was further given weight by a statement from Verstappen suggesting that if it was to happen, he might just welcome the move.

“If it happens, it happens, but it is not something I am dreaming of.”