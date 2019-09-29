Lewis Hamilton predicts outcome of F1 Russian Grand Prix

The Formula One (F1) Russian Grand Prix is set up nicely after Charles Leclerc roared to pole position during qualifying, and Lewis Hamilton gave Mercedes a fighting chance by finishing on the front row.

And ahead of the race, Hamilton believes the Silver Arrows will do whatever they can to match the tremendous speed of the Prancing Horse.

“I think the team did a great job to put us on the mediums (tyres) and naturally from the two tyres there’s obviously a delta and the softer the tyre the better the start. So it will be a little bit tough off the start tomorrow,” Hamilton said.

“But even if we were in the lead, if we were on pole for example, they are just so fast on the straights by the time we get to Turn One, which is the little kink, they blast past us with the jet fuel or whatever it is.

“So, yeah, it is about strategy, which is why we are on a different tyre and I hope that we can utilise that and keep the pressure on. If you’ve seen the couple of races we’ve had we’ve been right with them but I’m hoping tomorrow we can really give them a good fight.”

“We just stay optimistic and we’ll do our best. I’m going to try and get to Turn One in first, someway, somehow.”