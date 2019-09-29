Why Ferrari will be quicker than Mercedes at F1 Russian Grand Prix

It’s four poles in a row for Charles Leclerc, and suddenly the mojo is back at Ferrari. While it may have been easy to consider wins at Spa and Monza as a one-off, Ferrari’s display in Singapore is proof that the Prancing Horse is well and truly back in the saddle.

Sebastian Vettel won at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Leclerc completing a one-two for the Italian racing giants, and early signs at the Russian Grand Prix seem to suggest we could be in for more Ferrari domination.

Mercedes have ruled the roost in Formula One (F1) for a few years now, but they haven’t seen this kind of consistent pace from any team in and around them, and it seems to be coming together at the best time for racing fans around the world.

So how exactly have Ferrari suddenly roared into life more than halfway through the F1 campaign? Is there a special reason behind this sudden burst of form? Well, there might be.

Circuits in Belgium and Italy are traditionally suited to Ferrari and their speed in a straight line, but the F1 heavyweights have struggled in Singapore due to an issue known as downforce – until now.

How did Ferrari pull off a stunning result at Singapore GP?

The decision makers at the team brought in a new aerodynamic upgrade before the race in Southeast Asia, and with it came a new nose arrangement, coupled with alterations to the floor of the car and the diffuser and rear wing of the Scarlet machine.

This impacts the downforce of the vehicle, and gives it more grip for the tyres along with crucially helping it go faster around the corners, which is where Mercedes normally have the advantage.

So if you were wondering how Leclerc and Vettel managed to become speed demons in a tough place like Singapore, here is the answer. And it wasn’t just a one-off thing, as we can see in Russia.

The pace is clearly still there, and Championship leader Lewis Hamilton is understandably concerned.

“For me it is clear,” Hamilton reckoned. “Ferrari now has a car that is fast on every kind of track.”

Even Mercedes CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff has had to concede that there is stiff competition for the Silver Arrows now.

“Ferrari has an incredibly strong engine,” Wolff revealed.

“Which also helps them set up the car and make strategy decisions.”

So buckle up and enjoy the ride, and if you’re a Ferrari fan, you might have reason to cheer at the end of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.