Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff confirms Lewis Hamilton wants to leave F1

Mercedes may be flying high this season with the performances of both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, but their fans may need to enjoy the glory while it lasts in Formula One (F1).

There has been plenty of talk regarding the future of Hamilton in F1, with the British racing driver confirming that nothing is set in stone for the long term.

This has now been confirmed by Mercedes CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff, who says that he had a chat with Hamilton about his plans for the future, and discussed the possibility of the reigning World Champion joining Formula E instead.

”Lewis follows a lot of motorsports and we have certainly already talked about Formula E,” Wolff revealed to SNTV.

“When we were both unable to sleep in Shanghai, it came on TV and we sat together watching. We exchanged some ideas there then.

“Lewis is a versatile driver who really has an eye for that sport.

“If the popularity for Formula E will increase, then he really is someone who is open to it. But now his focus is still on Formula 1.”

Hamilton needs to focus on his current F1 season because nothing is certain yet in terms of his Championship either. The Russian Grand Prix this weekend will be another opportunity for the Silver Arrows to extend their lead at the top.