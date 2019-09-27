Max Verstappen reveals who he wants as Red Bull F1 teammate next season

Max Verstappen has had to see a fair bit pretty soon at Red Bull Racing, and after a season that promised so much, he will surely want to end on a good note.

He doesn’t have too long to do so however, with just six races to go on the F1 calendar, and with Red Bull unable to decide his teammate for this season, question marks over the next campaign are only normal.

But who does Verstappen himself want? Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon have both been used as drivers for Red Bull this season, and the latter continues to drive for the Austrian team as things stand.

However, Verstappen claims he doesn’t have a personal preference, and this is a decision that is solely to be taken by the team.

“It’s up to them [Red Bull’s hierarchy]. I’m not the deciding factor,” Verstappen said before this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

“I also don’t want to be at the end of the day, because I don’t mind who is sitting next to me.

“They are the bosses, so they decide. I’m not a deciding factor in that.”

“I’m actually really happy that Pierre, now at Toro Rosso, he had a good performance in Singapore, so for sure that makes him also more comfortable,” Verstappen went on.

“But coming back to Alex, so far, I think we drive the car in pretty similar ways.

“Everyone has their own style, but I think we are both looking for the same thing. That is also important for the team.”