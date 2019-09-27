Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes not favourites for remaining F1 races

Lewis Hamilton may be comfortably leading the drivers’ Championship in Formula One (F1), but he doesn’t believe his team Mercedes are the favourites for the rest of the races on the calendar.

Ferrari have suddenly emerged as genuine threats to the Silver Arrows, with Charles Leclerc winning in Spa and Monza, while Sebastian Vettel won in the Singapore Grand Prix.

And Hamilton doesn’t necessarily believe Mercedes’ fortunes could change come the Russian Grand Prix this weekend, though he does believe they will challenge.

“It is not my job to worry but we are conscious of the position we are in. There isn’t a short-term fix but there are other areas we can do better in,” Hamilton revealed.

Hamilton speaks of tough start to second part of season ahead of Russian Grand Prix

“I don’t think we are going to be favourites at any of the next six races but that doesn’t mean we can’t win.

“If we get the car in the right position in qualifying and then qualify in the right position, we have been stronger generally in most of the races. Positioning is really everything.”

“We know how fast Ferrari have been on the straights,” five-time world champion Hamilton said. “In the past three races, we have been stuck behind and not able to get by.

“There is no point worrying but I would say in the past three races, we haven’t extracted 100% from the weekend and that is what we need to get back to.

“I know we will make it difficult for every other team this year, next year, and potentially the years after.

“So, we are not going to give up. It is not part of our DNA and we will keep pushing.”

With just six races to go, the F1 Championship is far from over.