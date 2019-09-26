F1 Raceweek: Mercedes hope to resume Sochi story – Russian GP in numbers

Ferrari have outperformed Mercedes in recent weeks but Sochi Autodrom has proved a favourite track for Lewis Hamilton and the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes will be glad of a return to a happy hunting ground at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi after Ferrari’s dominance of recent rounds.

Charles Leclerc was unable to convert pole in Singapore into a hat-trick of wins as team-mate Sebastian Vettel stepped up to keep the streak going.

Leclerc is now within 100 points of championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who has not tasted victory since the Hungarian Grand Prix at the start of August.

A sixth title is still firmly within Briton Hamilton’s grasp, but he and Valtteri Bottas will be keen to turn the tide for Mercedes with half an eye on the 2020 season.

Here, we look at some of the key numbers ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

5 – Mercedes have won all five previous editions of the Sochi race, with Hamilton on the top step of the podium three times. Bottas and Nico Rosberg have one win apiece.

4 – Mercedes have only once failed to make pole their own in Russia, while Hamilton’s four podiums were only interrupted by a fourth-placed finish in 2017.

2008 – If Ferrari chalk up a fourth consecutive win it will be the first time they have enjoyed such a run since Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa won two apiece between the Malaysian and Turkish Grands Prix of 2008.

0 – Red Bull have no podiums in five appearances in Russia – the most they have featured at any race without doing so.

29 – Vettel has completed the most pit stops this season and is only one shy of the 30 he tallied over the duration of the 2018 campaign.

5 – Leclerc’s five poles is more than any other driver has achieved this term. The last Ferrari driver to lead in poles at this stage of the season was Michael Schumacher with eight in 2004.

14 – Max Verstappen progressed 14 places from a start of 19th on the grid at last season’s race in Sochi. He has only bettered this once in his career, making up 16 positions in the 2018 United States Grand Prix.

19 – Ayrton Senna won the most Grands Prix having led from start to finish. Hamilton is on 18, one behind the great Brazilian.