WATCH: Charles Leclerc fumes at Ferrari as Sebastian Vettel wins F1 Singapore GP

Sebastian Vettel won his first race of the F1 2019 season at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, but it certainly wasn’t without its fair share of controversy.

Few would have expected the German to win after being out-qualified by his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, but a rather surprising change in strategy allowed Vettel to get one over his rivals under the lights.

Ferrari stopped Vettel first in the pit lane, and got new tyres on the four-time World Champion’s car, only pitting Leclerc about a lap later, a strategic decision that would prove to be pivotal.

Vettel came out ahead of Leclerc once both had performed their stops, and things never really changed after that.

Leclerc, race winner in Monza and Spa, was visibly frustrated, and had a go at Ferrari on the team radio during the introduction of the safety car. Take a look.

F1 Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc questions Ferrari’s race strategy

The man from Monaco felt aggrieved with the strategy, and was furious once more, calling the move “unfair” as well.

“To be completely honest with you I don’t understand the undercut,” he said. “We will discuss after the race,” Leclerc went on.

He finally ended with “I won’t do anything stupid,” and “But I just think it is unfair.”

Despite the tension, the Prancing Horse will be happy with a one-two finish that puts them closer to Mercedes in the constructors’ Championship.