WATCH: Valtteri Bottas crashes his Mercedes in FP1 at Singapore GP

Valtteri Bottas might not have seen it coming, but a slight lapse in judgement at the unforgiving Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore cost him dearly.

Bottas hit the barriers at Turn 19 during the first practice session (FP1) at the Singapore Grand Prix, and was forced to apologise to his team afterward. Take a look.

In a bid to come up with a challenging time at the front, the Finnish driver pushed a touch too hard perhaps, causing his rear end to give way and lead the car right into the barriers.

While the team radio later confirmed that the car was “safe”, Bottas was apologetic for his mistake regardless.

Max Verstappen was the fastest driver on track at the end of FP1, coming up ahead of Sebastian Vettel in his Ferrari in second and Lewis Hamilton bringing one Mercedes up to third.

Charles Leclerc, race winner at Monza in the Italian Grand Prix last time out, suffered some trouble of his own, bowing out with a gearbox problem that could cause Ferrari some concern ahead of qualifying tomorrow.