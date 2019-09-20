5 disastrous crashes at the Singapore GP

With the Singapore Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend – FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 of the worst crashes on the circuit.

5. Schumacher and Sergio Perez ‘misunderstanding’ (2011)

What prima facie looked like an error from the legend was instead attributed by him to a ‘misunderstanding’ with Sergio Perez. Schumacher’s Mercedes rammed into Perez from behind and crashed.

‘Schumi’ was quick to downplay the incident, “What happened was what I would call a misunderstanding between Sergio Perez and myself. He was about to go inside and lifted, and I was not expecting him to do that so early, and therefore hit him”, but was later handed an official reprimand for his dangerous driving.

4. Nico Hulkenberg’s first lap crash (2016)

Nico Hulkenberg’s race was a rather short one – labelled as the ‘Hulk Smash’ by some. Caught between Red Bull’s Verstappen and Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz – who in turn moved to avoid Verstappen, pitching Hulkenberg straight into the inside pit-wall.

Funnily enough, in what was a very bizarre sequence of events – the race restarted with a marshal still out on the tracks, and he had to sprint to safety!

3. Kamui Kobayashi goes airborne (2011)

The infamous ‘Singapore Sling’ gave fans some heart-pounding moments, none more so than Kobayashi’s flight-and-crash during qualifying in 2011.

Attempting to repeat his top-ten finish in practice, Kobayashi took full blame for his crash and apologised, “”I ended up in the wall in Q2 and the accident was my fault,” he said. “I feel very sorry for the team. I took too much kerb in turn 10, the car jumped too high and this was the outcome.”

2. Renault crash controversy (2008)

The inaugural Singapore GP in 2008 was marred by controversy in when Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed into the wall at lap 17, which led to a safety car deployment. Renault’s Fernando Alonso won the race despite starting 15th, as the other cars subsequently pitted.

Dropped from the Renault team after the 2009 Hungarian GP, Piquet alleged he had been instructed to deliberately crash his car and in the subsequent inquest that followed, the cards came tumbling down for Renault – who along with their managing director and executive director of engineering, were heavily sanctioned.

1. Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen crash (2017)

The first Grand Prix staged under wet conditions at night time provided a dramatic start that still seems fresh in memory. Raikkonen’s fantastic start turned into a nightmare as Verstappen was stuck in between the two Ferraris with nowhere to go. The chain reaction that followed meant contact with Verstappen sent Raikkonen out of control, whose car hit Vettel and then Verstappen’s car again.

Raikkonen and Verstappen had to retire immediately while Vettel too bowed out shortly as his car spun due to the damage. This incident also marked the first time in Formula 1 history where both Ferraris were eliminated in the first lap.