Lewis Hamilton reveals plan to stop Charles Leclerc at Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton is gunning for glory at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, but the performances of Ferrari youngster Charles Leclerc have certainly given the Brit something to think about.

Following an Italian Grand Prix duel between Leclerc and Hamilton, which the former won, Hamilton is now convinced he needs to be ready for some “hard racing”.

“I look forward,” the five-time World Champion said. “There’s nothing I can do about the past. I’m down for hard racing.”

Hamilton currently leads the Formula One (F1) World Championship by a whopping 63 points, and looks set to clinch another crown, but he knows the task isn’t going to be easy.

His Championship rivals include Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and even Sebastian Vettel to an extent, but it seems like Mercedes could have the edge heading into the night race at Singapore.

Circuits like Marina Bay in Singapore demand high downforce, and teams such as Ferrari have struggled to match up to Mercedes here, so expect more of the same to happen when these speed demons take to the track.

But you can still be prepared for the unexpected, and perhaps the first practice session could tell us a whole lot about where the top teams stand.