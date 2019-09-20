The Marina Bay Street Circuit has 23 corners and a track length of over five kilometres which makes the Singapore GP often the longest race of the season and also one of the most physically demanding races on the F1 calendar. Only four drivers have won this challenging Grand Prix since its inception in 2008.

#4. Nico Rosberg (One win – 2016)

Nico Rosberg’s only win in Singapore came in his 200th Formula One race and it was also his final race in Singapore as he retired from the sport at the end of the season.

Going into the race, his teammate Lewis Hamilton was leading the drivers’ championship by two points so it was important for Rosberg to get a win. He took pole position and led throughout the race even though he had to hold off a late charge from Daniel Ricciardo but in the end, the German won the race by less than half a second.

This content is restricted. This content is restricted.

Rosberg gives Bottas advice on working with Hamilton

The importance of the victory cannot be understated as it put him in the lead in the drivers’ championship. He went on to win it at the end of the season by narrowly beating his teammate.

#3. Fernando Alonso (2 wins – 2008 & 2010)

Fernando Alonso won the Singapore GP on two occasions. His first win was in 2008 with Renault and his second one was two years later with Ferrari.

This content is restricted. This content is restricted.

F1 stars react to Fernando Alonso’s Indy 500 decision

The Spaniard won the inaugural race in 2008 in controversial circumstances. In 2009, Nelson Piquet Jr. who was Alonso’s teammate at Renault revealed that he was given team orders to crash in the 2008 Singapore GP to help Alonso win. It goes without saying that the FIA took actions against the people responsible. Alonso claimed that he was unaware of such instructions.

Alonso’s second win was Ferrari’s first on the track and before the race, five drivers had the chance to top the drivers’ championship with a victory.

#2. Sebastian Vettel (4 wins – 2011, 2012, 2013 & 2015)

Sebastian Vettel is the only driver to pick up a hat-trick of victories in Singapore and all three wins were with Red Bull-Renault. In 2011 and 2013, he qualified in pole position and won the race. In 2012, he qualified third behind Hamilton and Pastor Maldonado but won the race comfortably as Hamilton had to retire.

F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel is lapped by both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Vettel won at Singapore again in 2015 with Ferrari and that was the last win at the circuit for both the driver and the constructor. That race is best remembered for a man who broke the barrier and strolled on the circuit while the race was going on.

The ongoing season hasn’t been great for Vettel and he will be hoping to bounce back by making it a record fifth win in Singapore this weekend.

#1. Lewis Hamilton (4 wins – 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2018)

The five-time world champion is the defending champion in Singapore and if he wins at the Marina Bay circuit this year, it will be a hat-trick of wins for him.

Hamilton and Ricciardo share thoughts on proposed 2020 F1 calendar

The Brit’s first win came in 2009 with McLaren-Mercedes and the second win was five years later with Mercedes. In 2017, luck favoured him massively as a first-lap crash involving Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen helped him win despite qualifying in fifth place.

Hamilton’s performance in the 2018 Singapore GP is arguably his best at the venue. He clinched pole position with an outstanding lap before securing a comfortable victory which tightened his grip on the drivers’ championship.