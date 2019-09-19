5 memorable moments from the Singapore Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix is often the longest race of a season and also one of the most physically demanding races in the F1 calendar. Although the race has only been on the calendar since 2008, the demanding track has produced some memorable moments over the years.

#5. Mark Webber’s hitchhiker moment (2013)

In 2013, Sebastian Vettel won the Singapore Grand Prix for the third consecutive time but at the end of the race, the cameras were on his teammate Mark Webber.

Fernando Alonso who finished second was on his cool-down lap when he spotted Webber in the middle of Turn 7 after the Aussie’s car caught fire in the final lap of the race. Webber wanted a ride to the pits and Alonso obliged. It was a moment the fans enjoyed but the stewards thought otherwise.

Both drivers were given reprimands for their actions and it proved costly for Webber in particular. It was his third reprimand of the season and it triggered an automatic ten-place grid penalty at the next race in Korea.

#4. Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton square off (2011)

Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton have their fair share of moments including the shocking final lap of the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix in which Hamilton dramatically won the drivers’ championship.

In 2011, their feud escalated after the pair were involved in crashes at Monaco and Silverstone. In Singapore, Hamilton punctured Massa’s right rear tyre and damaged his own front wing. The Brit was given a drive-through penalty but he still finished in fifth place while Massa had to settle for ninth place.

After the race, Massa went to Hamilton, patted him on the shoulder and sarcastically remarked ‘good job, well done’ in front of the media to which Lewis hit back with ‘don’t touch me, man’.

The Singapore GP wasn’t the end of their feud in 2011 as the pair were involved in crashes in Japan and India.

#3. Ferrari disaster (2017)

Since 2014, Mercedes have dominated Formula 1 despite Ferrari’s best efforts. The Prancing Horse have conceded pole position to the Silver Arrows more often than not but in Singapore in 2017, the former got the pole through Sebastian Vettel while the latter’s two cars were in fifth and sixth place.

Kimi Raikkonen in fourth place got an excellent start and tried to squeeze through the left of Max Verstappen but Verstappen’s left rear tyre hit Raikkonen’s Ferrari. The Finn spun out of control, crashed into his teammate before hitting Verstappen again in the first corner. Initially, Vettel was able to continue despite visible damage but he spun and had to subsequently retire.

Lewis Hamilton made the most of the misfortune of the three drivers who crashed in the first lap and picked up his third win in Singapore.

#2. The Renaut debacle (2008)

The inaugural Singapore GP set the tone for things to come at the Marina Bay Circuit. It was the first-ever Grand Prix under the lights and Fernando Alonso won the race to give Renault their first win of the season.

In August 2009, Nelson Piquet Jr. who was Alonso’s teammate at Renaut the year before revealed that he followed team orders and deliberately crashed his car in Singapore to help Alonso win.

Piquet was under pressure at Renault in 2008 and he followed the team’s orders to keep his place for the 2009 season. However, he was dismissed after the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix after which he confessed to the FIA about his involvement in the crash in Singapore in exchange for blanket immunity.

The FIFA suspended Renault’s managing director Flavio Briatore indefinitely and executive director of engineering, Pat Symonds, was given a five-year ban.

#1. Man on track (2015)

The dangers of motorsports are well documented and rules are constantly changed or added to ensure the safety of everyone involved with a race. For instance, safety cars are deployed when marshals are on the track.

However, at the 2015 Singapore GP, a man casually strolled on to the track when the race was going on! Eventual race winner, Sebastian Vettel, was heard on radio shouting, “there is a man on the track”.

CCTV footage showed that the man entered through an exposed area of the fence and crossed the track while a car was approaching. The man who was later identified as Yogvitam Pravin Dhokia was arrested and sent to prison for putting the safety of the drivers at risk.

Here is a montage of the best moments from the Singapore GP over the years