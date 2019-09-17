The FORMULA 1™ 2019 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix returns to Asia from September 20 – 22 as the racing fraternity makes its way to the Lion City once again.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit will host the race itself but away from the track, the excitement will start on September 13 with the eagerly anticipated Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) 2019.

Race-themed Lifestyle Experiences

GPSS started back in 2008 along with the first night race in FORMULA 1™ history. The tradition has continued over the years, with the race bringing festivities along with it. It became a seasonal event, all the while establishing itself as an important periodical component of the city’s culture and lifestyle.

The Grand Prix Season Singapore will return for its twelfth edition in 2019 with a host of related events, experiences, and parties which will take place during the fortnight leading up to the race, transporting the thrill of the tracks onto the streets.

Season Twelve

Grand Prix Season Singapore 2019 will include ‘Precinct Parties’, a mini-carnival ranging from two to ten days hosting a ton of thematic events, such as retail showcases, car displays, virtual reality experiences, musical festivities, shopping promotions, and a lot more! Each precinct party will feature a curated line-up of offerings and will give both locals and visitors the opportunity to experience the unique characteristics of each location.

This time around, four locations special to both the locals and the tourists have been chosen as the venue for these parties, which include – Orchard Road (September 13-22), Jewel Changi Airport (September 13-17), Clarke Quay (September 13-22), and Kampong Glam (September 13-22).

Along with the Precinct Parties, McLaren Shadow Project will also be present in Singapore. The event will see Asia Pacific’s best gamers come together and compete for a chance to become McLaren’s official eSports driver. To do that, the top eight virtual racers from the region will battle each other in front of a live audience for a spot in the McLaren Shadow Finals, which will be held at the McLaren Technology Centre in the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, Singapore’s largest club, MARQUEE as well as the perennial Amber and The Podium Lounge will host race weekend parties, inviting A-list international artistes, local DJs, and several other stars. Other attractions include Singapore Sidecars After Party shuttles, which will take those interested around the race-track, following in the slipstream of their favourite drivers.

The Season will conclude on a high note, on September 22, as the action lifts from the streets and goes back on the track during the F1 Finals, where twenty drivers will compete with each other to be crowned as the fastest man in Singapore.

Head on to https://www.visitsingapore.com/gpss to find out more about GPSS 2019 and make your Grand Prix season experience an unforgettable one!