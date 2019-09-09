Vettel ‘can’t be happy’ with form after Monza mishap

Charles Leclerc sent Monza into raptures by winning the Italian Grand Prix, but Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel had a very different day.

Sebastian Vettel endured a dismal Italian Grand Prix and admitted it is impossible for him to be happy due to his recent form with Ferrari.

The four-time world champion finished 13th after a pair of costly errors, while team-mate Charles Leclerc made it two straight victories with an impressive success at Monza to follow his maiden win at Spa last weekend.

Vettel span out at the Ascari chicane on lap seven and drove into Lance Stroll’s Racing Point when he re-entered the track, damaging his front wing and receiving a 10-second stop/go penalty.

The German, who is yet to win a race this season, slipped behind Leclerc and into fifth in the drivers’ standings as a consequence of the result.

“Obviously, I’m not happy with it, I can’t be happy with my day,” said Vettel.

“I thought we had a good start, then nowhere to go. I lost a position and got it back, re-connected to the cars ahead and then lost the rear and couldn’t catch it, as simple as that. But obviously not happy and after that the race was obviously gone.

“Of course, I still love what I do. But when you’re not doing well – you can’t do well – then you can’t be happy.”

Asked if he saw Stroll when he attempted to re-join the race, Vettel said: “No, I struggled a couple of times to get the car going. I struggled to get in the right direction as well, so I couldn’t see him.”