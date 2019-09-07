WATCH: F3 driver survives horrific crash as car takes flight at Italian Grand Prix

Just a week after the shocking news of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert losing his life in a high speed crash at Spa, another driver has suffered a horrific crash, this time at Monza at the Italian Grand Prix.

The crash was seen in Formula 3 (F3), and it was Alex Peroni who was involved, in what appeared to be a disaster in waiting as fans looked on in horror.

Peroni’s car hit a kerb and suddenly took flight, taking several turns in the air before hitting an advertising hoarding and falling back on to the ground. Take a look at what went down below.

Driver was okay thankfully. Seemed the floor got under the sausage curb and exploded the car upwards? But well done @fia on the halo. Another vindication that they got that bit absolutely spot on. #F1 @FOXSportsAsia https://t.co/JB71FxQhor — Alex Yoong (@alexyoong) September 7, 2019

There were just four laps left in the race when the incident took place, and a shaken-up Peroni finally emerged from the scene of the accident, much to the relief of those watching on.

It is being reported that Peroni will now go to a nearby hospital to run some tests to ensure he is okay after the impact of the crash.