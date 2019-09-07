Charles Leclerc takes form to Ferrari’s home race with dominant Friday practice

Building on a win at the Belgian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc sparkled again in the Italian rain at Monza.

Charles Leclerc followed up his first Formula One victory last week by running fastest in both Friday practice sessions at Ferrari’s home race at Monza.

The Scuderia star ended his wait for a breakthrough win at the Belgian Grand Prix, having been frustrated earlier in the campaign with car troubles when leading.

But boosted by that triumph, Leclerc carried his strong form into the new week at the Italian Grand Prix and promptly dominated Friday’s practice runs.

Wet conditions at Monza caused havoc with a number of incidents prompting red flags, but Leclerc was untroubled in another strong showing.

A time of one minute and 30.596 seconds saw him top the standings in the first session, where the red flag came out three times.

Kimi Raikkonen span out, Sergio Perez hit a wall and then Pierre Gasly also lost control to briefly bring proceedings to a standstill.

Lando Norris was impressive and ran third fastest, although he will start from the back of the grid this weekend after an engine change.

Then Leclerc came out on top once more but this time by an extremely narrow margin – just 0.086 seconds – over season leader and defending champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has been followed by questions about a possible future with Ferrari in Italy, but his focus was on the track where he could not quite match Leclerc’s one minute and 21.972 seconds.

Rain was problematic again, though, with the drivers sent back to the garage for half an hour in concerning scenes ahead of the weekend’s racing, while marshals were required to scrape gravel off the track.

The difficult surface did not appear to affect Leclerc at least and he will hope to continue his form through to Sunday.