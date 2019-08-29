Vietnam Grand Prix dates revealed as F1 2020 calendar announced

Formula 1 have released their draft calendar for the 2020 season and Vietnam Grand Prix has been included in it for the first time.

The new season will start with the Australian GP on in Melbourne on March 15, 2020 and will finish with the Abu Dhabi GP at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 29. Vietnam will become the 34th nation to host a Grand Prix as Hanoi has been awarded the third race of the season on 5th April.

Here’s the full draft calendar for the Formula 1 2020 season.

🗓 F1 2020 CALENDAR 🗓 ✅ 22 races

✅ 7 back-to-back race weekends

✅ First ever race in Vietnam (5 Apr)

✅ A return to Zandvoort (3 May) * Subject to FIA approval pic.twitter.com/zsejzCD8Iq — Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2019

The Dutch Grand Prix returns this time, which will take place on 3rd May while the German Grand Prix misses out.

The dates will be confirmed or changed at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 4.