Formula 1: ” I don’t care who my Red Bull team-mate is.” Verstappen:

Alexander Albon has replaced Pierre Gasly as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate, but the Dutchman does not care.

Max Verstappen says he does not care who his fellow Red Bull driver is but wants the team to perform better.

Red Bull made a huge call on Monday by replacing Pierre Gasly with Alexander Albon, sending the Frenchman back to Toro Rosso.

Star driver Verstappen, third in the championship with two wins, feels for Gasly but just wants the team to improve.

“Of course, it is a pity for Pierre, but personally I don’t care who my team-mate is,” he told De Telegraaf.

“The point is that we perform better with the other car and thereby gain more points for the team.”

Gasly is sixth in the drivers’ standings but has failed to register a podium all season.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner will “use the next nine races to evaluate Alex’s performance” before deciding on their 2020 line-up.