OFFICIAL: Thai driver Alex Albon joins Red Bull as Max Verstappen’s teammate with immediate effect

In some big news coming in, Red Bull Racing have confirmed that Alexander Albon will partner Max Verstappen with immediate effect in Formula One (F1).

A statement from Red Bull Racing says – “Alexander Albon is being promoted to the Team to drive alongside Max, while Pierre will return to the Red Bull sister team, Scuderia Toro Rosso. “

“Red Bull are in the unique position of having four talented Formula One drivers under contract who can be rotated between the Team and Toro Rosso. The Team will use the next nine races to evaluate Alex’s performance in order to make an informed decision as to who will drive alongside Max in 2020.”

“Everyone at the Team looks forward to welcoming Alex and supporting him during the next phase of his F1 career.”

What this means is that current Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly has been moved to Toro Rosso, which is a sister team of Red Bull, where he will partner Daniil Kvyat.

The switch is made keeping in mind the driver line up for the 2020 season, with an able partner needed for Verstappen in the Red Bull pecking order.

Albon has impressed in his short time at the team, and being young, has the ability to do even better.