Norris ‘out of office’ as F1 teams take a break

Lando Norris posted on Twitter to confirm he will be “out of the office” until August 29 as Formula One takes a mid-season break.

Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix – won by Lewis Hamilton – was the final race in the first half of the calendar for 2019, with the teams not resuming action until the end of August.

McLaren driver Norris came ninth at the Hungaroring, his fifth top-10 finish in his debut F1 campaign while working alongside Carlos Sainz Jr.

The British teenager now gets the chance to take a well-earned rest and used a familiar e-mail message to confirm he will be on holiday prior to the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

“Thank you for your email. I will be out of the office from 05/08 to 29/08 and will have limited access to my email. If this is urgent, please contact McLaren,” he tweeted.

“I will do my best to respond promptly to your email when I return.

“Best Regards, Lando”

Norris has amassed 24 points this year to sit in 10th place in the drivers’ standings. Reigning champion Hamilton leads the way on 250, putting him on course for a third successive title.