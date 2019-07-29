After a tough couple of years in Formula One, Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat saw the German Grand Prix as a fitting summary of his career.

Daniil Kvyat likened the German Grand Prix to a “horror movie with black comedy” and his “rollercoaster” career after finishing third in a dramatic race at Hockenheim.

The Russian, who became a father for the first time on Saturday, had another reason to celebrate after following Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel past the chequered flag.

Kvyat was dropped by Red Bull for Verstappen in the wake of a dismal start to the 2016 Formula One season and he lost his seat with Toro Rosso last year.

However, the 25-year-old was elated after claiming the second podium of his career in tricky conditions that saw Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton crash.

“It’s amazing to be back on the podium. After so many years with Toro Rosso, it’s great to bring a podium to the team,” said Kvyat.

DANY KVYAT THE COMEBACK KID! pic.twitter.com/lKNrPUI9FR — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) July 28, 2019

“The race was crazy and finally I managed to put everything together to get this podium – I’m really happy.

“The race was a horror movie with black comedy. I thought the race was done for me, but it came alive again.

“It was a rollercoaster, a bit like my whole career.”

Kvyat has been linked with a return to Red Bull as Pierre Gasly’s struggles continued in Germany, the Frenchman failing to finish after contact with Toro Rosso’s Alex Albon.