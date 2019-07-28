Fans troll Lewis Hamilton as he finishes 11th in extraordinary F1 German GP

An incredible F1 German Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen win and Sebastian Vettel come from 20th in qualifying to finish second. Lewis Hamilton could only finish 11th despite starting on pole position.

Hamilton hurt his front wing during the race, and Mercedes ruined their resulting pit stop, resulting in a drop from the podium spots, which was followed by a five second time penalty too.

F1 German Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton injures front wing and Mercedes ruin pit stop

The day got worse for Lewis as he spun off and lost valuable time, that inevitably meant he didn’t even finish in the points.

F1 German Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton spins off track due to driver error

Fans trolled the Brit for the unfortunate display, and were rather merciless on Twitter.

Dus Stroll bijna op podium, maar Sainz was nog weer dichter bij P4 en dan was Albon ook nog bijna P5 geworden…en dan zit Hamilton ook nog binnen de seconde van 1 punt. En Kubica kon ook ergens P10 zien rijden. Anyway: VERSTAPPEN WON. pic.twitter.com/sPjHNbQn0U — Bas Altena (@AltenaB) July 28, 2019

Hamilton is the biggest fraud, deal with it 😎 — Sabess (@Sabess29) July 28, 2019

Where is hamilton? Is he dead? — Chucky Munchy ✨ (@FXRBXD_) July 28, 2019

Y’ALL…HAMILTON ENDED IN 11TH PLACE https://t.co/QcpkCuZ0Lj — Sandy Cruz (@sandyyy_cruz) July 28, 2019

HAHAAHAHAHHAHAHAHAH hamilton HAHAHAHHAHAH #GermanGP — Can Baran (@CanBaran_) July 28, 2019