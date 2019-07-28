WATCH: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick drives his dad’s 2004 F1 Championship Ferrari at German GP

Michael Schumacher won the 2004 FIA Formula One (F1) Championship, but the German may be even happier to know that his son Mick drove the very same car at the Hockenheimring in Germany this weekend.

Ahead of the 2019 F1 German Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher took his dad’s 2004 Ferrari model for a spin in front of his home crowd, and it was a sight to behold.

Mick waved to the crowd in attendance at Hockenheim as he sped across the circuit, with fans of his father as well as the Prancing Horse roaring in the background.

The sound of the ‘vintage’ Ferrari was music to the ears for every Ferrari fan, as well as Mick himself, who called it an “amazing” moment to be a part of.

“It’s amazing. I mean I just can…so much power. So much energy. So much, you know feelings and emotion in it. It was just, yeah amazing,” Mick said.

Mick is already making waves in the FIA F2 Championship, and it only seems like a matter of time before the 20-year-old enters the world of F1 and makes his dad even prouder.