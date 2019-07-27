Vettel fails to set qualifying lap at German Grand Prix

The luckless Sebastian Vettel was unable to set a qualifying time at his home grand prix, meaning he is set to start last on the grid.

Vettel reported power issues and returned to the pits before he had set a lap time at Hockenheim on Saturday.

Mechanics examined his Ferrari but, with less than three minutes of the first qualifying session remaining, the German got out of the car looking deeply frustrated.

F1 German Grand Prix Qualifying: Sebastian Vettel forced to retire in Q1

Ferrari confirmed via Twitter that Vettel, who was fastest in Friday’s first practice session, had suffered a “turbo-related problem”.

It is the first time since the Malaysian Grand Prix of 2017, when he suffered a power failure, that Vettel has failed to progress beyond Q1.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc was fastest in the first session ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and championship leader Lewis Hamilton.