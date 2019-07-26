F1: Mercedes to don classy new look livery for German Grand Prix

Mercedes are head and shoulders above the rest in Formula One (F1) this season, and will be donning a new look car at their home Grand Prix in Germany.

The classic silver mobile of the German manufacturers will be replaced by a classy white colour look in order to commemorate 125 years of Mercedes motorsport, as well as their 200th F1 start as a manufacturer team in the elite Championship.

“In 1894, the world’s first car race was held from Paris to Rouen and the winning machine had at its heart an engine manufactured to the design of Gottlieb Daimler,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said.

“It was the start of a great motorsport tradition that continues to this day and we are incredibly proud to write the next chapter in this legacy.”

Driving the new white Mercedes cars will be Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, both of whom have been locked in a battle for the F1 drivers Championship since this year’s campaign began.

Hamilton is currently 39 points clear of his teammate in the Championship, but Mercedes seem to have the Constructors’ Championship on lockdown already, with a 164 point lead over their bitter rivals Ferrari.

The F1 calendar heads to the Hockenheimring next, and all eyes will be on the Silver Arrows once more.