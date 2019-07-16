WATCH: F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz give each other low blows during an interview

If you are looking for entertainment in F1, look no further than Daniel Ricciardo. The Renault driver has made it a habit to entertain fans, and was at it once again.

A video released by Formula One on Instagram shows the Australian indulging in some crazy banter with Renault teammate Carlos Sainz, as the interviewer tries her best to conduct operations professionally. This was truly hilarious.

Carlos Sainz is the one doing the interview duties, when Daniel Ricciardo appears to join in, only to knock his buddy between the legs and run off.

The Spaniard, not to be outdone, excuses himself from the interview, and runs across to give it back to Ricciardo, giving him a low blow that looked like it hurt.

A recent F1 press conference involving McLaren’s Lando Norris, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, and the aforementioned Daniel Ricciardo has already gone viral, and fans seem to be enjoying every bit of this action from their favourite F1 drivers.

It might not quite be happening for him on track, but Danny Ric is certainly giving us some memories to cherish.