It feels like the first time – Hamilton’s joy of six at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton revelled in his record-breaking sixth British Grand Prix triumph, insisting it felt just as special as the first.

The defending Formula One world champion extended his lead atop the drivers’ standings after beating team-mate Valtteri Bottas to the top step of the podium at Silverstone on Sunday.

Having started second on the grid behind his Mercedes colleague, Hamilton record his seventh win from 10 races in 2019, moving clear of Alain Prost and Jim Clark as the most successful driver in the British GP’s history, 11 years on from his maiden success on home soil.

“Honestly I’m a bit out of breath. I can’t tell you how proud I am to be here today in front of my home crowd,” Hamilton said.

“There’s so many British flags out there and every year I see it and you think you get used to it, but it feels like the first time and I’m forever grateful to everyone out here, I hope you enjoyed the day.

“I couldn’t have done it without these guys, I couldn’t have done it without the team and everyone at the factory and their families who support them with all the time they spend away, they work so hard in their jobs.

“There’s nearly 2,000 people who make this possible and I’m just a link in the chain. I’m super proud to be a part of this.”

Hamilton added: “I know that my teachers will be watching and until my dying day I want to prove them wrong, and all the negative things people have said to me.

“When I was eight years-old, I really didn’t know what it was like to have money and fame and I just want to keep going and inspiring people now.

“I always believe in my own ability and I just want to show other people to hold on to that too.”

Bottas was leading until a safety car deployment on lap 20 played into Hamilton’s hands, allowing him to pit and re-emerge with a lead he would never relinquish.

“I don’t know what to say, congrats to Lewis, he got a free stop and got past me there,” said Bottas, who is 39 points behind Hamilton in the standings.

“Not really my day but the pace was good. There are positives for yesterday in qualifying as I was quickest on track. I’ll keep fighting this season, it’s not over yet.”