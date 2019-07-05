Just how important is fuel to Formula 1 success?

When taking about success in Formula 1, drivers and engines are frequently the first factors people think about and discuss.

But as the sport continues to evolve, and with ever-changing regulations and restrictions, could fuel and lubricants be an equally important component?

That certainly seems to be the case and was highlighted at the recent Austrian Grand Prix, when Max Verstappen claimed his and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s first victory of the season as they capitalised on their rivals’ issues with overheating.

FOX Sports Asia was recently invited to the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing facility in Milton Keynes, at a visit organised by ExxonMobil – their official fuel, lubricant and motor oil partner.

The visit was also graced by Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner, who stressed the significance of the work done by ExxonMobil when asked by FOX Sports Asia about the increasing importance of fuels and lubricants in F1.

“In the current regulations, we have and this hybrid formula, the fuel and lubricants play a crucial role,” said Horner. “We see that with our competitors [and how they] work with their partners extremely closely.

“And it’s not different with [engine manufacturer] Honda, ExxonMobil and Red Bull Racing, that we’re constantly pushing the boundaries in terms of where we can find performance.

“Of course, the engine is restricted to three units per year within the regulations and, beyond that, you take a penalty.

“So, one of the major areas open to development is within fuels and lubricants, and we’ve found significant performance in that area.”

Expectedly, the requirements of such a partnership necessitates the presence of dedicated ExxonMobil personnel present to support Red Bull Racing at every race, and one such person is Sean Dunnett, a racing technical advisor for the former.

Dunnett was able to give FOX Sports Asia a greater insight into just how much difference fuel, lubricant and motor oil can make in a sport where even a fraction of a second could mean the difference between success and failure.

“There are so many factors in an F1 car,” said the 28-year-old.

“But, for example, in Hungary last year, they [Red Bull Racing] could see a clear difference between the previous generation of our fuel and the new generation.

“That’s one-tenth of a second difference per lap, which is a huge difference when you think that some qualifying times for the top five are separated by a tenth.”

“Some races where the engine’s really pushed – Canada and Singapore – whenever you get hot conditions, engines don’t like running.

“And, also Mexico – where the the air is very thing – at a very high altitude the turbo charges are really struggly to work and this all doesn’t lend favourably to the wear of the engine.

“So our work is always cut out at these events.”