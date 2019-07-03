Red Bull supremo Horner buoyed by Verstappen triumph in Austria

Christian Horner believes his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team are on the right course for further success after victory at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

After seeing their Mercedes rivals win the first eight races of the 2019 season, Red Bull finally got off the mark in their home race on Sunday as Max Verstappen crossed the line first despite starting behind both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

After changing from a Renault to a Honda engine in the off-season, the current campaign was initially expected to be a transitional year but the fact that they have now notched their first win of the season has left Red Bull team principal Horner satisfied that they are ahead of schedule.

Horner was speaking to selected media at the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing facility in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, at a visit organised by ExxonMobil – their official fuel, lubricant and motor oil partner.

When asked by FOX Sports Asia about the implications of the success, the Red Bull chief replied: “It’s fantastic that in the first nine races, we’ve managed to achieve two podiums on track.

“We had a second place in Monaco that, unfortunately, got relegated to fourth after the race.

“Now, to win this victory in race nine, we’re ahead of target in the first half of the season.

“[It was] a great performance from the team to win at its home race in Austria and now we look to build on that for the rest of the year.”

As part of the visit, attendees were given greater insight into the partnership between Red Bull and ExxonMobil, including a behind-the-scenes look at the development process for high-performance race fuel and lubricants, as well as the intricacies of the full-time laboratory and trackside engineering support.

“We’ve been working with ExxonMobil now since 2017 and it really has demonstrated how much performance there is in fuel and lubricants, and the effort and dedication that [gets put in] from these guys behind the scenes,” Horner added.

“They are the unsung heroes of what’s been achieved on track.”

Red Bull will now be looking to build on their success at the weekend on July 14, when the British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone.