Verstappen retains Austria win over Leclerc after review

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc thought he might earn a first F1 win after a review but Max Verstappen keeps his victory in Austria.

Max Verstappen will face no further action for an incident with Charles Leclerc at the Austrian Grand Prix and keeps his victory at the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen earned a second consecutive victory in Austria following a pass on Ferrari driver Leclerc with just two laps remaining.

However, the Red Bull driver faced the possibility of dramatically being stripped of a first race win of 2019 after stewards said they would investigate his passing of Leclerc on lap 69.

Leclerc was forced off the track when Verstappen overtook on the inside of the Ferrari driver as the pair went wheel-to-wheel.

However, the incident was ruled as a “racing incident” by stewards after it was considered “that [neither driver] was wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident”.

BREAKING: No further action on the Lap 69 incident between Verstappen and Leclerc for the race lead Verstappen keeps the race win

Speaking after the race, Verstappen said drivers should “stay at home” and asked “what’s the point of being in Formula One?” if such racing incidents are not allowed.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner added stewards would be “stealing from Formula One” if they were to strip Verstappen of the win.