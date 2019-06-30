Red Bull Ring unveils ‘Niki Lauda Kurve’

The Niki Lauda Kurve was unveiled at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday in tribute to the late great Austrian driver.

The first turn at Austria’s Red Bull Ring has been named the Niki Lauda Kurve in memory of the late three-time Formula One champion.

Motorsport great Lauda passed away aged 70 last month, prompting tributes from the biggest stars in F1.

And Lauda, the only Austrian driver to win a home grand prix, will have his name permanently adorn Turn 1 in Spielberg following a ceremony on Sunday.

The circuit, initially named the Osterreichring and then the A1-Ring, previously had a Niki Lauda Kurve before its naming rights were sold to sponsors in 2014.

Becoming a permanent part of the Red Bull Ring Turn one will now always be known as the Niki Lauda Kurve #DankeNiki pic.twitter.com/bx0ApXYqKD — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 30, 2019

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sat on pole ahead of the first Austrian Grand Prix since Lauda’s death.