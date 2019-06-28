Reports: Max Verstappen can leave Red Bull if he does not win in Hungary

It hasn’t been a great Formula One (F1) season for Red Bull thus far, with Mercedes clearly the dominant team and gunning for more glory.

That is more worrying than it looks for the Red Bull chiefs, because reports from Marca seem to suggest that if they don’t get things right by August, their star driver could leave.

The report says that Max Verstappen has a clause in his contract that will let him speak to other teams over a possible move in case he does not win a race by the time the Hungarian Grand Prix is completed.

F1 Highlights – French GP

The performance clause could bring in further problems for Red Bull, which they appear to be trying to solve using Honda power for their engines.

“In the future, we would like to see more risks and hope for an increase in power,” Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said.

“We would prefer to start from the back with a stronger engine because, if Max starts from the back, it guarantees a really exciting prize.”

Ferrari and Mercedes just might be keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Verstappen and Red Bull, with rumours circulating that Honda could provide Red Bull their fourth engine for this season to inspire a comeback in the Championship.