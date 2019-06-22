Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel crossed the line first at the Canadian Grand Prix but a time penalty cost him victory.

Ferrari are “unhappy and disappointed” after failing in an attempt to overturn a penalty that denied Sebastian Vettel victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, rejected Ferrari’s bid to challenge the decision ahead of this weekend’s race in France.

Vettel was furious after he took the chequered flag in Montreal ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but he missed out on a first win of the Formula One season after being given a five-second penalty.

The four-time world champion was deemed to have hampered Hamilton when he returned to the track after running wide at turn four on lap 48 of 70.

Vettel argued he had “nowhere to go” but race stewards on Friday denied the Scuderia’s request for a right to review the punishment, which the team initially decided not to appeal against.

“There are no significant and relevant new elements which were unavailable to the parties at the time of the competition concerned” FIA reject Ferrari’s request to have Vettel’s Canada penalty reviewed >> https://t.co/juAjbAsyPX#F1 pic.twitter.com/l6bAfxABLK — Formula 1 (@F1) June 21, 2019

Team sporting director Laurent Mekies provided what he described as “overwhelming” evidence to stewards ahead of the French Grand Prix, but Hamilton’s victory will stand.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said: “There’s no doubt everyone at Ferrari is unhappy and disappointed, not only for the team but also for the fans and for our sport.”

The stewards came to the verdict that “no significant and relevant new elements which were unavailable to the parties at the time” had been presented by Ferrari.

Ferrari showed the camera views from both Vettel and Hamilton’s cars, as well as video analysis performed by former F1 driver Karun Chandhok.

Heading into this weekend’s race, Hamilton has a 29-point lead in the standings from Valtteri Bottas, with Vettel a further 33 back.