F1 driver confronts burglars who tried to rob his house following Canadian GP

We often refer to Formula One (F1) drivers as heroes for what they accomplish on the racing track, but one such driver deserves that accolade for something he did for his family.

Romain Grosjean may be driving for the Haas F1 team on the circuit, but he is a family man off it. And when it came to protecting his family, Romain took no chances.

His wife has revealed via Instagram that his house was the scene of a burglary following the Canadian Grand Prix, where Grosjean drove for Haas, and had arrived home by the time the incident took place.

“Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and our children will actually never know of the fright we had, thanks to @grosjeanromain who didn’t hesitate to jump towards them in order to stand in their way and protect his family.

“I’ve never liked exhibiting our private life in the press or on social media, but heroes deserve to be known and recognised, and I live with one of them.”

“We often call sportspeople heroes for the feats they achieve,”his wife said. “I’ve never agreed with this word: they don’t save the world, they make it better! Of course, it’s already great.

“Today, however, I can say my husband is both: a sportsman and a hero.”

Lots of respect to Grosjean for this true feat of heroic nature.