A legend has left us – Button, Howard, Schwarzenegger pay tribute to F1 great Niki Lauda

Jenson Button and Ron Howard were among those to pay their respects to Niki Lauda, who died at the age of 70 on Tuesday.
Lauda, 70, is a much-revered figure in the sport and famously returned from a near-fatal crash at the 1976 German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring to finish fourth in the Italian Grand Prix six weeks later.
He won the world title the following year, adding to his 1975 triumph. Both of those successes came at Ferrari and, following time away from the sport, he pipped McLaren team-mate Alain Prost to glory in 1984.
Fellow former world champions Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg were among those to lead the tributes to the acclaimed Austrian, with Button declaring “a legend has left us”.
A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki #nikilauda
Dear Niki… pic.twitter.com/nsJk2z1qAM
All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/Ndd9ZEfm6B
“Our team has lost a guiding light. Niki was always brutally honest – and utterly loyal. It was a privilege to count him among our team and moving to witness just how much it meant to him to be part of the team’s success.” – Toto
RIP Niki Lauda, a true Icon and Motorsport legend. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/v6bOMZfsWc
RIP the Great #NikiLauda. Here’s our last meeting in #MonteCarlo in ‘18 We first met while making the movie Rush. The F1 world knows of his grit & intensely competitive spirit, but that matched w/his keen intelligence & wisdom made him a distinctively remarkable man. a force. pic.twitter.com/SMizNt9Hge
Niki was a champion. He was an icon. He was an Austrian treasure. He was one of my dear friends. I will miss this generous, trailblazing hero with my whole heart. https://t.co/9Eq9jp4qMK
