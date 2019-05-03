[PHOTOS] F1 Racing reveals first look of Vietnam Grand Prix facility

Earlier today, F1 Racing unveiled the first look of the new permanent facility for the Vietnam Grand Prix in the Nam Tu Liem district of Vietnam. The Formula 1 race is set t0 make its debut in 2020. F1 Racing shared the pictures of the upcoming track in their latest issue.

The proposed plan states that the track will include the already-in-place public roads to constitute for about two-thirds of the entire racing track. Hence, its the beginning of the track and a supposedly ‘Twisted’ final that is being built straight from scratch.

According to the reports, the work has already begun in Man Tu Liem, which is 20-mins away from Vietnam’s capital city, Hanoi. This site is being cleared for the construction of a brand new pit and a paddock which will be permanent.

Despite the straight parts in the track, it is going to be tricky as the tight hairpin bends and braking zones will complete the circut.that also includes a 1.5km straight road, thereby allowing more room for overtaking. On both sides of this stretch, there will be stands for spectators. It is estimated that around 100,000 people will be able to sit for one race.

Carsten Tilke, the managing director of Tilke addressed the progress and went onto share more details from the project. “There was a close co-operation with the team at Formula 1 and the organisers at Hanoi to design the circuit. They had a lot of input and we had many discussions about how we could create a good circuit, not only from a driving perspective but to offer a lot of overtaking too. Of course, we are fixed to some given streets – which are basically the straights – but through simulation tools, we have been able to create the best track possible.”

“The whole track has a nice combination of fast corners and long straights, so it will be difficult to find a good setup for the teams. Our simulations have shown it will offer good racing and plenty of overtaking options. It will be difficult to get a good lap time as it will be very easy to make a mistake – so hopefully the drivers will like the challenge”, he added.

He also stressed how the engineers have been working on the project ever since the groundbreaking ceremony that was held earlier in March. He concluded his conversation with media by saying, “Although the calendar for 2020 hasn’t been established yet, we have been given until the start of next season for Hanoi to be ready.”

The stunning picture gives the impression that the Vietnam Grand Prix facility is undergoing a lot of innovation to turn it into a track that’s at par — or even better — than some of the best racing tracks in the world.