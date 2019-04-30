Mercedes can match another record if they reign in Spain

Mercedes will match the record consecutive run of first and second place F1 finishes if they pull off a clean sweep in Spain.

Mercedes were in a league of their own yet again in Baku and will be hoping to inflict more boredom on Sebastian Vettel with a record-equalling one-two at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas took a one-point lead over Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings with victory in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

Mercedes are the first team in Formula One history to have first and second-placed drivers in the opening four races of a season.

Vettel described the dominance of the Silver Arrows as “boring” after he finished third to sit 35 points adrift of Bottas.

And below, we look at some Opta numbers on F1 clean sweeps.

This is the strongest start to a season for a team in F1 history. 4 back to back 1-2’s, wow. I couldn’t be prouder of this team, the sheer amount of hard work and vision I see each day from everyone here is mind blowing @MercedesAMGF1 @MSI_Images pic.twitter.com/5CGMkI3bfN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 28, 2019

If the Mercedes duo finish ahead of the rest of the field at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya their sequence of consecutive one-twos will move to a joint-record five.

The German team have claimed maximum points in five races in a row twice, first in 2014 and then a run stretching from 2015 to the start of the following campaign.

Ferrari have also achieved the feat twice, becoming the first two do so way back in 1952 and again 17 years ago.

SURPASSING MCLAREN

Mercedes’ latest exhibition moved them above McLaren on the list of all-time one-twos in F1.

They have now pulled off 48 clean sweeps, with Ferrari having a mammoth 83 to their name.

Williams are fourth on the list with 33.

MOST ONE-TWOS IN A SEASON?

While Mercedes are lapping up a perfect start to the season, they are some way from breaking their own record for one-twos in a season.

They achieved that as many as 12 times in 2015, bettering the record of 11 set the previous year.