Bottas: History-making Mercedes at incredible level

Valtteri Bottas acknowledged Mercedes are performing at an “incredible” level after becoming the first team to start a Formula One season with four straight one-twos.

There was redemption for Bottas, who was cruelly denied a win at last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he drove over debris in the closing stages, as he led home team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Baku on Sunday.

Mercedes have consequently made a record-breaking start to an F1 campaign and already hold a 74-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

“It was a tough race even if not much happened at the front. Lewis was putting on pressure all the time so I couldn’t make any mistakes,” said Bottas.

“Everything was under control so I was happy to see the chequered flag and take first place

“It means a lot to win. It’s incredible as a team the level we are performing at now. For me, it’s only my fifth win so it feels good and it carries on.”

Bottas moved one-point clear of Hamilton in the drivers’ standings and the reigning champion paid tribute to his team-mate and Mercedes as a whole for their irrepressible start.

“Congratulations to Valtteri, he drove a fantastic race and made no mistakes so deserves the win,” said Hamilton. “It was all lost in qualifying so there’s not more I can say.

“It’s a great result for the team. This is the best start to a season we’ve ever had.

“It’s a team effort. Everyone back at the factory has been working non-stop, every year they come back more hungry for success and it’s a true testament to the strength in depth.”